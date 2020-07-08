Pop-Up Art Displays Featured During “Second Saturday” Event

ROCK SPRINGS — Several area artists will be setting up pop-up displays this weekend as part of the Second Saturday event hosted by Downtown Rock Springs and the Urban Renewal Agency.

Local businesses have invited an artist or two to set up their artwork for the public to enjoy throughout the day.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Debora Soule, Community Fine Arts Center director. “The artists have a chance to show and sell their work and the stores and shops have an

opportunity to promote themselves to new customers.”

The event is free to the public and includes a scavenger hunt, live music and artists’ displays. Activities for all family members include a pet parade, sidewalk chalk drawing, and a fairy hunt at the Rock Springs Library.

Ana Reynolds’ crosscut tree logs.

Debora Soule’s animal portraits. .

Leslie Webster is a self-taught artist, having originally been drawn to the popular painted rocks movement but found the poured acrylic paintings both beautiful and challenging. She will be displaying her work in Touch of Class Floral.

Suzie Baker is a photographer from Rock Springs, who works in both color and black and white images. Her photographs contain a wide variety of subjects from nature to wildlife and glass bottles to hand tools. Baker’s photos can be seen at Bike and Trike.

Amanda Romero’s preferred medium is watercolors because of the translucent qualities, but she also works in oils and drawing in pencil, ink and charcoal. The diverse landscapes and wildlife of the area along with Western themes are her primary subject matter. . Romero’s paintings and notecards can be seen at Escape Day Spa.

Ana Reynolds is a photographer who transfers her images to wood for a one-of-a-kind look to her images. Describing herself as “a crafty person,” Reynolds also makes custom corn hole board games. Each game is personalized so that no two are alike. Reynolds will also be showing her work at Escape Day Spa.

Kaye L. Tyler creates unique pull toys in a variety of animal shapes. Made of wood, each one has been carefully hand-painted with decorations to delight a child or decorate a room. Tyler’s toys will be on display at Sweet Sage.

Debora Soule found that painting each morning during the time the CFAC was closed this spring, helped give each day structure. Her current work focuses on animals and birds using bright clear colors. Soule will have her easel set up at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.

For more information, contact the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or check online at their webpage or Facebook page.