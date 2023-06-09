Portion of Greenbelt Boardwalk Closed Due to High River Flows

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River has announced that as of Friday, June 9, a portion of the Greenbelt board walk is closed until further notice.

Due to the high flow of the Green River through the city, the Greenbelt boardwalk portion just east of the Uinta Bridge is closed. The river flow in one section of the boardwalk is flowing underneath causing a safety concern.

The city will reopen the portion of the Greenbelt when it is determined it is safe again.

The city also reminds those that plan to float the river to be sure to wear a life jacket. Flows through Green River are currently at 6,500cfs, the highest flows in several years.