Portions of College Drive Will Be Closed for Street Repairs

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs announced this morning that a portion of College Drive will be closed for street repairs starting tomorrow.

Starting on April 27, College Drive, near US Bank and Wells Fargo bank, will be closed to Dewar Drive, for needed street repairs. The closure is expected to last until May 12. Delays are to be expected. Please adhere to all traffic control devices and plan accordingly.

If you have any questions, please call 307-352-1540 and ask for the Engineering Department.