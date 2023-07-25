Portions of Greenbelt to Close This Week

GREEN RIVER — City crews will begin repairing and staining the Greenbelt boardwalk this week, causing officials to close the boardwalk. Work will begin Wednesday morning and hopefully completed on Thursday.

The boardwalk on the Greenbelt runs from the Uinta Drive bridge down river to the backside of the Game and Fish District offices. Because of the high runoff this spring, crews are not sure of the damage to the boardwalk, and depending on that possible damage, the boardwalk may be closed into Friday.

Signage will be in place. Users are encouraged to avoid the area.

