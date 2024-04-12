Position Battles Ramp Up For Cowboys Offense

LARAMIE – In the upcoming University of Wyoming open practice on April 13, much attention will be directed towards Quarterback Evan Svoboda, but significant position battles loom across the Cowboy offense.

While the Cowboys boast four returning starters on the offensive line, the departure of Frank Crum, anticipated in the upcoming NFL draft, leaves sizable gaps to be filled. Caden Barnett is the primary contender for the left tackle position; however, the 6-5, 310-pound junior is sidelined from spring practice due to recovery from surgery following the Arizona Bowl.

Junior college transfer Alex Conn, initially from Nebraska, is poised to seize opportunities while contending with emerging talents at tackle. Nofoafia Tulafono, a robust center, anchors the unit, complemented by returning players Jack Walsh, Luke Sandy, and Wes King, known for their versatility.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

The departure of a notable senior class at wide receiver, including Ayir Asante, Wyatt Wieland, Ryan Marquez, and Gunner Gentry, due to exhausting their college eligibility, leaves openings for new talents.

Returning receiver Alex Brown prepares for his final season, while Will Pelissier exhibited promise during Pro Day. Devin Boddie Jr., recruited from Vanderbilt last year, and Tyler King, a recent transfer from Texas Tech, showcase exceptional speed.

Coach Sawvel emphasizes the opportunity for Caleb Merritt and Jaylen Sargent to ascend the depth chart, having honed their skills behind experienced players.