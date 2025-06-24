Post 24 Stallions are Looking for a Team Manager

Are you an experienced, driven, and passionate baseball club manager looking to mentor the next generation? The Stallions Need You!
INTERESTED CANDIDATES SHOULD SUBMIT A RESUME TO US BY JULY 9TH AT: POST24LEGIONBASEBALL@GMAIL.COM
*Interviews will be held the week of July 14th.
Baseball Club Manager Responsibilities & Duties:
- Lead the development, management, and execution of the club’s strategic plan.
- Oversee all aspects of the club’s operations, including scouting, player development, game preparation, and player performance.
- Directly manage a team of coaches and support staff.
- Collaborate with the local Executive Board members to set team budgets, conduct fundraising, and allocate resources.
- Develop and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders, including players, parents, fans and City employees.
- Ensure that the club operates in a manner consistent with the organization’s values and mission.
- Engage with the Post leadership on a regular basis and help with their requests, as possible.
- Commit to managing the Legion program throughout the year as this position lasts about 10 months (off-season scheduling and state planning meetings)
Baseball Club Manager Qualifications & Skills:
- A minimum of 3 years of experience in a managerial role, as a head coach, and/or in sports management
- Strong knowledge of baseball rules and strategies
- Excellent leadership and interpersonal communication skills
- Ability to make quick, strategic decisions under pressure
- Proven track record of team building and player development
- Familiarity with sports analytics and performance metrics
- Experience with handling media and public relations
- Financial acumen and experience with budget management
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities
- Ability to foster a positive team environment
- Demonstrated ability to effectively lead and motivate a team.
- Strong analytical and decision-making skills.
- Passion for the game of baseball and a deep understanding of its strategic aspects.