Post 24 Stallions are Looking for a Team Manager

Are you an experienced, driven, and passionate baseball club manager looking to mentor the next generation? The Stallions Need You!

INTERESTED CANDIDATES SHOULD SUBMIT A RESUME TO US BY JULY 9TH AT: POST24LEGIONBASEBALL@GMAIL.COM

*Interviews will be held the week of July 14th.

Baseball Club Manager Responsibilities & Duties:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lead the development, management, and execution of the club’s strategic plan.

Oversee all aspects of the club’s operations, including scouting, player development, game preparation, and player performance.

Directly manage a team of coaches and support staff.

Collaborate with the local Executive Board members to set team budgets, conduct fundraising, and allocate resources.

Develop and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders, including players, parents, fans and City employees.

Ensure that the club operates in a manner consistent with the organization’s values and mission.

Engage with the Post leadership on a regular basis and help with their requests, as possible.

Commit to managing the Legion program throughout the year as this position lasts about 10 months (off-season scheduling and state planning meetings)

Baseball Club Manager Qualifications & Skills: