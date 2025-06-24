Post 24 Stallions are Looking for a Team Manager

Are you an experienced, driven, and passionate baseball club manager looking to mentor the next generation? The Stallions Need You!

INTERESTED CANDIDATES SHOULD SUBMIT A RESUME TO US BY JULY 9TH AT: POST24LEGIONBASEBALL@GMAIL.COM

*Interviews will be held the week of July 14th.

Baseball Club Manager Responsibilities & Duties:

﻿﻿Lead the development, management, and execution of the club’s strategic plan.

﻿﻿Oversee all aspects of the club’s operations, including scouting, player development, game preparation, and player performance.

﻿﻿Directly manage a team of coaches and support staff.

﻿﻿Collaborate with the local Executive Board members to set team budgets, conduct fundraising, and allocate resources.

﻿﻿Develop and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders, including players, parents, fans and City employees.

﻿﻿Ensure that the club operates in a manner consistent with the organization’s values and mission.

﻿﻿Engage with the Post leadership on a regular basis and help with their requests, as possible.

﻿﻿Commit to managing the Legion program throughout the year as this position lasts about 10 months (off-season scheduling and state planning meetings)

Baseball Club Manager Qualifications & Skills: