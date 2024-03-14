Post-Season Awards For Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley Winter Sports 2023-2024

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the 2023-2024 season wrapped up for all winter sports, lists for the all-state and most of the all-conference teams have been announced, and there are plenty of kids who were honored in the Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley areas.
Thirty-nine students have been honored from Green River, Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, Lyman, and Mountain View combined for boys basketball, girls basketball, boys swimming, indoor track, and wrestling.
Below is a list of all athletes who were awarded with each award they earned. All players who made all-state also made any all-conference team in the sports that include an all-conference team.
Boys Basketball
1A Player of the Year
Aden Neese – Farson-Eden
4A West Defensive Player of the Year
Theran Archibald – Green River
All-State
Kaison Macy – Farson-Eden
Aden Neese – Farson-Eden
Theran Archibald – Green River
All-Conference
Cash Jones – Farson-Eden
Caleb Smith – Lyman
Colt Henrie – Mountain View
Kael Anderson – Rock Springs
Jevon Newman – Rock Springs
3A All-Defense
Carter Bradshaw – Lyman
Girls Basketball
All-State
McKinlee Covolo – Mountain View (Two-Time All-State)
Addison Hickey – Mountain View
All-Conference
Isabel Vasco – Green River
Alivia Goicolea – Farson-Eden
Addison Demaret – Green River
BriLee Bradshaw – Lyman
Paige Rose – Lyman
Emma Asay – Rock Springs
Ella Brewster – Rock Springs
Sydnee Harris – Rock Springs
Boys Swimming
All-State
Colin Gilmore – Green River
Gunner Seiloff – Rock Springs
Indoor Track
All-State
Lillian Allison – Green River (Two-Time All-State)
Jaylee Antonino – Mountain View
Maddix Blazovich – Rock Springs (Two-Time All-State)
Wrestling
All-State
James Herwaldt – Green River
Maddux Hintz – Green River
Bentley Johnson – Green River
Kale Knezovich – Green River (Four-Time All-State)
Axel Mackinnon – Green River (Two-Time All-State)
Lucas Todd – Green River (Two-Time All-State)
Nick Weipert – Green River
Sam Gregory – Lyman
Morgan Hatch – Lyman (Two-Time All-State)
Santiago Cruz – Rock Springs
Ian Dickinson – Rock Springs
Broc Fletcher – Rock Springs (Four-Time All-State)
Justin Henry – Rock Springs
Lincoln Young – Rock Springs
Girls Wrestling All-State
Lily Harris – Green River