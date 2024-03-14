Post-Season Awards For Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley Winter Sports 2023-2024

All-State and 3A West Defensive Player of the year, Theran Archibald. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the 2023-2024 season wrapped up for all winter sports, lists for the all-state and most of the all-conference teams have been announced, and there are plenty of kids who were honored in the Sweetwater County and Bridger Valley areas.

Thirty-nine students have been honored from Green River, Rock Springs, Farson-Eden, Lyman, and Mountain View combined for boys basketball, girls basketball, boys swimming, indoor track, and wrestling.

Below is a list of all athletes who were awarded with each award they earned. All players who made all-state also made any all-conference team in the sports that include an all-conference team.

Boys Basketball

1A Player of the Year

Aden Neese – Farson-Eden

4A West Defensive Player of the Year

Theran Archibald – Green River

All-State

Kaison Macy – Farson-Eden

Aden Neese – Farson-Eden

Theran Archibald – Green River

All-Conference

Cash Jones – Farson-Eden

Caleb Smith – Lyman

Colt Henrie – Mountain View

Kael Anderson – Rock Springs

Jevon Newman – Rock Springs

3A All-Defense

Carter Bradshaw – Lyman

Girls Basketball

All-State

McKinlee Covolo – Mountain View (Two-Time All-State)

Addison Hickey – Mountain View

All-Conference

Isabel Vasco – Green River

Alivia Goicolea – Farson-Eden

Addison Demaret – Green River

BriLee Bradshaw – Lyman

Paige Rose – Lyman

Emma Asay – Rock Springs

Ella Brewster – Rock Springs

Sydnee Harris – Rock Springs

Boys Swimming

All-State

Colin Gilmore – Green River

Gunner Seiloff – Rock Springs

Indoor Track

All-State

Lillian Allison – Green River (Two-Time All-State)

Jaylee Antonino – Mountain View

Maddix Blazovich – Rock Springs (Two-Time All-State)

Wrestling

All-State

James Herwaldt – Green River

Maddux Hintz – Green River

Bentley Johnson – Green River

Kale Knezovich – Green River (Four-Time All-State)

Axel Mackinnon – Green River (Two-Time All-State)

Lucas Todd – Green River (Two-Time All-State)

Nick Weipert – Green River

Sam Gregory – Lyman

Morgan Hatch – Lyman (Two-Time All-State)

Santiago Cruz – Rock Springs

Ian Dickinson – Rock Springs

Broc Fletcher – Rock Springs (Four-Time All-State)

Justin Henry – Rock Springs

Lincoln Young – Rock Springs

Girls Wrestling All-State

Lily Harris – Green River

