Postgame Thoughts: A New Season Starts Now

CHEYENNE — The end to the 2022 regular season was not a pretty one for the Rock Springs Tigers who dropped their final game against Cheyenne Central 45-7.

Rock Springs opened up the game with a score to take a 7-0 lead, but that would be the only offensive scoring the Tigers would find.

The Tigers head into the postseason as the seventh seed and will face off against Cheyenne East on the road next week.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Short Memories

Tonight’s game wasn’t how the Tigers envisioned ending the season, and with that said, short memories will be needed as Rock Springs preps for the first round of the playoffs.

With the Thunderbirds on the schedule next week, it’s going to take a team effort of focusing and planning how to attack East in a way that will give the Tigers every edge they need. Forgetting about tonight, and remembering what they learned against East is one big key to the game.

The strength of this Tiger team this season has been their ability to get better over time. It’s a much different team that will be heading to Cheyenne next week.

And that’s something worth remembering.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 This might be corny, but everyone gets a game ball tonight. I’ve been impressed with this young Tiger football team all season. To play as tough of a schedule as they did and still find a way to make it to the postseason is something to be proud of. This is a team that plays together and doesn’t put the individual first. And for that we recognize every member of this football team with a game ball. – Flack

Back to the Basics

Good teams stick to the basics and that’s my hope for the Tigers moving into the postseason.

Establish the run. Dominate the line of scrimmage. Execute your assignment on defense. Play clean football.

If Rock Springs can focus on the basics next week we’re going to see a much different result from what we witnessed earlier in the season. No doubt about it, Head Coach Mark Lenhardt will have his boys ready to go.

Here’s to a new season ahead of us!