Postgame Thoughts: Adversity Has A Purpose

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers fought hard in their second home game of the season but the team struggled to get much going on either side of the ball tonight in a 34-14 loss to the Campbell County Camels.

Adversity over the last two weeks has been the storyline for the Rock Springs Tigers football team. But adversity has it’s purpose, even in the game of football.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Make the Best of Your Situations

Just a few hours before kickoff, the news that head coach Ted Holmstrom had been put on administrative leave had broke.

I tried to put myself in these kids’ shoes tonight. There’s no doubt this team had some emotions and distractions to deal with today. Whether Holmstrom’s absence is a good or bad thing at the present moment, it still an added layer of adversity that everyone had to deal with tonight.

If there’s one thing I know, adversity can make or break you. Looking back years from now, this game won’t mean anything. The season might not even mean anything. But I’m willing to bet everyone will remember how they responded to the adversity they faced during the season and how that reaction ultimately shaped them.

Let’s look to learn, improve and make the best of our situations. In football and in life.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 Most of the Tigers action on offense came through the air. I was really impressed with quarterback Michael Faigl who had two touchdowns and a big game with his receiving core. What the stat lines won’t show are the dropped balls and quick decision making Faigl had to make tonight. And most importantly, Faigl showed fight the whole night and lead this team on the field with his play. Be like Mike. – Flack

A Shoutout to the Tiger Faithful

I can’t give another game ball out, but I can recognize the goodness of the Tiger faithful.

Tonight the stands were packed and they remained full throughout the entire game. When this team needed support, the community and students showed up and showed out. And that deserves some recognition.

If you haven’t been to a game yet, show up and support this football team. The only way to have a positive culture that everyone wants to be a part of is to do your part.

Keep up the great work in the stands!