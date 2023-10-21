Postgame Thoughts: Buffalos Finish Their Perfect Regular Season Record

MOUNTAIN VIEW – In a week eight 2A football matchup, the Mountain View Buffalos emerged victorious over the Kemmerer Rangers with a final score of 42-0.

The Buffalos have secured the first seed in the 2A West and will take on Wheatland next week.

Mountain View’s Defense Holds Up

In a game that didn’t have any playoff implications, the Buffalos and Rangers went at it with Mountain View still playing quite a few starters to keep them ready for the postseason. Kemmerer played the Buffs hard and was able to march down the field early in the game, but the Mountain View defensive unit stayed strong and showed why they are one of the best defenses in the state. They completed the shutout and finished the regular season giving up more than 10 points in only one game.

Offensive Unit Showed Off Depth

The Buffalos played most of their starters in the first half but went without Carson Erdley for this game. He was on the sideline in full pads cheering on his team. They had three rushing touchdowns from their starters in the first half before most of the starters were pulled for the second half. One of the starters that stayed out in the second half was sophomore quarterback Justus Platts. He was in to get more reps with some of the backups and he added another rushing touchdown before he was replaced for Race Carr.

The second stringers played great, including a great performance from Jackson Sawyer. He ended up with 61 yards rushing on eight carries with two scores.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Today’s game ball goes out to Jackson Sawyer. We mentioned some of his offensive stats above, but Jackson has played well for the Buffs for a few years now and you can check out one of his scores in the video below! He turned some heads last year with his great play on defense while playing as a freshman. Jackson still has a lot to give to this team as he looks like he will be the next offensive star for this year as his time in school continues. Keep it going J.J! – Klepper

Bridger Valley Super Bowl?

Now that the regular season is all wrapped up, the Buffalos and the Lyman Eagles are the first and second seed in the 2A West respectively. This makes for interesting playoff bracket. If both the Eagles and Buffalos win in the quarter finals and the semifinals, they will face off in the state championship. This happened in 1999 and Lyman won 16-6. There is a chance we could see this again, but both teams have to take it one step at a time and focus on the week ahead of them.