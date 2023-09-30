Postgame Thoughts: Buffalos Secure Redemption Victory

COKEVILLE – In a week 5 showdown on Cokeville’s homecoming night, the Mountain View Buffalos achieved sweet redemption by defeating the Cokeville Panthers with a final score of 17-6. The victory marked a turnaround from last year’s homecoming game, where the Buffalos fell to the Panthers in a disappointing 21-0 loss. This time, the Buffalos came prepared, driven by a determination to avenge their previous defeat and to bring a stop to the 2 game-losing streak against the Panthers.

Stellar Defense Prevails

The standout performance of the night belonged to the Mountain View Buffalos’ formidable defense. The Buffalos were up against the number 4 offense in the state, which had been averaging 23.8 points per game leading up to the matchup. The Buffalos left a statement by not allowing a single touchdown for the third time this year. Mountain View has now only allowed three touchdowns in six games.

First-Half Struggles

The first half of the game saw the Buffalos facing some adversity. They were only able to muster a mere 3 points on the scoreboard and found themselves trailing 6-3 as the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime. Struggles in the passing game were evident as they failed to complete a single pass, and their rushing yardage stood at a modest 91 yards. However, this early deficit only fueled their determination.

Second-Half Dominance

The second half of the game showcased the true resilience and tenacity of the Mountain View Buffalos. The Buffalos managed to score two rushing touchdowns and completed two passes for 58 yards. It was a display of their adaptability and ability to adjust their game plan on the fly with Coach Walk leading the team. They also held Cokeville scoreless in the second half on the defensive side of the ball.

Undefeated Streak Continues

With this victory, the Mountain View Buffalos extend their undefeated streak to 6-0, solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the state as we approach the final 3 weeks of the regular season. In conference play, they now boast a 3-0 record and are 6-0 overall. The Buffalos have shown that they are not to be underestimated and are a strong contender for the championship.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Today’s game ball goes out to the offensive line The big guys up front don’t get enough love when it comes to football in the modern era but the Buffalos may just have the best line in the state. The O-line has been great all year and was so dominant in this week’s matchup that the Buffalos had a 15-yard gain on a Philadelphia Eagle-inspired quarterback sneak Keep it going guys! – Klepper

Bridger Valley Football Flourishes

In addition to the Buffalos’ victory, the other Bridger Valley team, the Lyman Eagles, delivered a win as well. They secured a convincing 38-7 victory over the Kemmerer Rangers, improving their season record to 4-2. This highlights the overall strength of football in the Bridger Valley region, as both teams continue to impress and contribute to the area’s football success. With a combined record of 10-2, Bridger Valley football is certainly making a significant impact this season.

As we head into the final three weeks of the season, some are starting to make their state championship predictions. Now that has me thinking, what are the chances that we see a Bridger Valley state championship game? This has happened before in 1999 and it is possible to happen again if the teams are seaded in a way that they don’t play each other before state. Only time will tell, but I think Bridger Valley has the potential to have two teams in the state championship this year.