Postgame Thoughts: Buffalos Stay Perfect at 7-0

MOUNTAIN VIEW – In a week 6 2A football matchup the Mountain View Buffalos emerged victorious over the Lovell Bulldogs with a final score of 36-28. This contest had significant implications for team standings in the conference, and it did not disappoint in delivering an exciting display of gridiron action.

The victory solidified the Buffalos’ position as the team to beat this season, as they extended their undefeated record to 7-0 overall and maintained a perfect 4-0 record in conference games. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, despite their efforts and putting up the most points scored against this Mountain View defense all year, slipped to a 4-2 overall record and a 2-2 conference record.

The Marquee Matchup: Crosby vs. Mountain View’s Defense

The stage was set for a showdown between two of the state’s top football talents. Davin Crosby, the number one QB in the state for passing yards per game with an impressive 218, faced off against Mountain View’s formidable passing defense, which had been allowing only 59 yards passing per game, ranking first in the state.

Early Struggles and Momentum Shifts

The game began with a twist as the Buffalos struggled to find their footing in the opening moments, resulting in a turnover on only their second offensive play. Lovell’s Jared Mangus capitalized on this opportunity by intercepting the ball and returning it for 79 yards, ultimately putting the Bulldogs in excellent field position. This early turnover allowed Lovell to secure a 6-0 lead.

The Buffalos quickly regrouped and responded with two touchdowns of their own in the first half and entered halftime with a narrow 13-12 lead.

Second Half Heroics

The second half saw the Buffalos take charge as they started with the ball but were initially held to a 3-and-out. A brilliant return set them up for a 50-yard field goal attempt, which Landon Solaas delivered, extending the Buffalos’ lead to 16-12.

You can watch the kick in the video below!

Throughout the remainder of the game, the Buffalos maintained their lead and eventually sealed the victory with a final score of 36-28, preserving their undefeated record.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Today’s game ball goes out to Landon Solaas The #4 punter in the nation who has been averaging an impressive 51.2 yards per punt had another stellar performance Not only did he have the 50-yard field goal, but he also had a sack-fumble on defense, had 5 touchbacks on his kickoffs, and had a punt late in the game that pinned the Bulldogs at the 1-yard line to seal the deal for his team. This kid is special! – Klepper

Defensive Adjustments and Offensive Innovation

The Buffalos’ defense had a challenging outing this week, conceding 28 points when they were only giving up 4.5 per game heading into this week. It’s worth noting that the Bulldog’s offense was averaging over 30 points per game coming into this matchup. This performance could serve as valuable material for the coaching staff, helping them identify areas for improvement defensively as they prepare for the postseason.

On the offensive front, the Buffalos experimented with new passing plays, resulting in over 100 yards through the air. Their offensive and defensive lines continued to shine, dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball, which in my opinion was a key factor in securing their seventh consecutive victory.

Lyman Eagles Soar to Victory

In a week filled with football excitement in Bridger Valley, the Lyman Eagles also tasted success, defeating the Thermopolis Bobcats with a convincing score of 38-12. This triumph, combined with Lovell’s loss and Thermopolis’s defeat, propelled the Eagles from the fifth spot in the 2A West standings to a more favorable third position.