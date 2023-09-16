Postgame Thoughts: Coaching Wins Games

MOUNTAIN VIEW – In a gritty conference battle, the Mountain View Buffalos kept their undefeated streak alive as they defeated the Thermopolis Bobcats 14-0. The Buffalos entered this showdown with a perfect 3-0 record for the season and a defense that was nothing short of dominate, conceding just 4.6 points per game. Their defensive dominance shone brightly Friday night as they silenced the Bobcats’ offense, refusing to allow a single point despite Thermopolis racking up 164 yards in the first half alone. The Bobcats ultimately amassed 280 yards by the game’s end.

Mountain View’s defense exemplified the “bend, but don’t break” mentality, and their ability to force turnovers was a key factor in sealing the win. The Buffalos managed to snatch three turnovers from the Bobcats, with Justus Platts claiming two interceptions. Isac Linford had one interception while almost having another spectacular one-handed pick, but the officials ruled him out of bounds.

While the Buffalos’ offense mirrored their defensive counterparts in yardage, totaling 276 yards for the game with 163 in the first half, it was the astute coaching of Head Coach Brent Walk that arguably made all the difference in this contest. In matchups where two stout defenses clash, coaching acumen often emerges as the deciding factor. Coach Walk, a decorated figure with multiple state championships under his belt, proved once again he’s among the best in the state at orchestrating victory.

With this win, the Buffalos continue to impress and assert their dominance in the conference. Meanwhile, across the Bridger Valley, the Lyman Eagles faced a surprising upset, falling to the Lovell Bulldogs and handing the Bridger Valley teams their first loss of the football season.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Tonight’s game ball goes out to Justus Platts. The sophomore QB from Texas has had a great year so far and has meshed well with his new team He finished the game with 79 yards rushing and 86 yards passing with 1 touchdown pass to Carson Eardley He also had the 2 interceptions on defense and was in position for a few more. He played outstanding on both ends and the Buffalos are in good hands with Platts at the helm. – Klepper

The stage is now set for the showdown next week as the Mountain View Buffalos and Lyman Eagles prepare to face off in the highly anticipated “Bridger Valley Bowl.” This contest carries even more weight as it coincides with Lyman’s homecoming festivities.