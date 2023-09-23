CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Tigers swallowed a tough loss on the road against the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds 68-7 on Friday night.

At what might be considered the low point of the season, the Tigers still have plenty to play for with the upcoming homecoming week and a handful of games still left to improve.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Comparing the Right Way

Tonight I couldn’t help but think about the temptation we face to compare ourselves to others.

The Tigers got beat, and they got beat badly. There’s no debating that. Cheyenne East is a good team and proved why they deserve an undefeated record through five games.

But what I hope this team doesn’t do tonight on that bus ride home is to compare themselves as players, as coaches and as a team to the team they played tonight. Comparing ourselves to others impedes growth.

Instead, compare who you are today to who you were yesterday. And likewise with this team moving forward, comparing who they are as a football team should come at the end of every practice and at the end of every game. And that’s part of the equation to finding growth.

As Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 For a game that lacked defensive stops for the Tigers, there was one bright spot for the defense tonight. Sam Eddy gets tonight’s game ball for his effort throughout the game. Eddy recorded a pair of sacks and had a few other plays in the backfield tonight. Keep after that ball Sam! – Flack

Homecoming Invitation

Consider this your personal invitation to be a part of the homecoming festivities next week for the Tigers as they welcome in Natrona County.

It’s a special week not only for the football team, but for the entire student body. From fun activities all week to capping it off with the football game on Friday, there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate being a Tiger and showing that school spirit.

Whether you’re a business, student or community member, let’s do what we can to make homecoming 2023 an unforgettable one for the orange and black.