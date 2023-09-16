Postgame Thoughts: Culture Isn’t Something, It’s Everything

SHERIDAN — Friday night’s matchup between Rock Springs and Sheridan was an uphill battle for the Tigers in what resulted in a 57-14 defeat.

The season certainly hasn’t become any easier over the last few weeks, but if there’s one thing the Tigers can take away tonight, it’s the Broncs’ example of something this team can work towards: a winning culture.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Explosive Plays Make the Difference

Winning football teams are typically the teams that can find the explosive plays. If we look back at week one, the Tigers had all kinds of explosive plays against Kelly Walsh in that dominating victory.

Rock Springs had a few big plays down the field, but penalties and mental errors either brought those plays back or ended offensive drives. This game could have been a lot closer had the Tigers found a way to capitalize on plays down the field that were made.

And on the flip side, defensively the Tigers struggled to take away explosive plays from the Broncs and that’s how a 57-14 score happened.

I don’t think tonight’s score was an indication of effort, but it was an indication of which team had more explosive plays.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 Tonight’s game ball goes out to Tigers’ interim head coach Levi Stephens. This team came out and started the game fired up and ready to go. Rock Springs stopped Sheridan deep in Tiger territory on the opening drive of the game and forced a turnover on downs. And throughout the game this team did not give up. Amid everything that’s gone on this season, I know Coach Stephens and this staff will have this team ready to go every week despite who they are playing. – Flack

Looking Forward With Faith

If there’s one message in this locker room that I hope the team is mulling over every week, I hope they are taking away that these games do not define these athletes or the work that they put in week in and week out. But it’s what they choose to do and the culture they desire to build that ultimately does.

As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. But what they don’t say is that there was a vision for what Rome could become. Tonight I hope the Tigers took away a glimpse of what they can become. This program can’t be built in a day. But looking forward with faith and taking it day by day, practice by practice, and following the example of other super successful programs like Sheridan, Rome can be built with time.

I’m excited to once again see how this team responds next week against another good opponent in Cheyenne East.