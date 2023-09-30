ROCK SPRINGS — The visiting Natrona County Mustangs spoiled a homecoming win for the Rock Springs Tigers on Friday night in a 35-10 score.

The Tigers have fallen to 1-5 on the season with three games remaining in the regular season, however they have plenty left to play for with three games remaining in the regular season.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Don’t Forget to Smile

Although the game didn’t play out the way the Tigers had hoped, during the game I was reminded of the importance to smile no matter the circumstance you may be in.

The photo at the top of this article was one I captured after Trew Thompson made a big play, taking advantage of an overthrown ball and claiming an interception after the team had fallen behind 14-3. Nearing the sideline, Thompson had the biggest smile on his face. It wasn’t a smile because of his interception, but a smile from seeing his teammates on the sideline celebrating him and the energy that his interception brought to the team.

This wasn’t the only Tiger to smile tonight after making a big play, there were multiple. You can tell this is a tight knit group and that they get excited for each other. And it’s good to see this team smiling and having fun out on the football field.

Don’t forget to smile.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 Kicking is an important part of the game and stood out in tonight’s game for the Tigers. With that said, I’m booting tonight’s game ball to kicker and punter Michael Rubich who had an excellent kicking game. Rubich had a handful of great punts that flipped the field and gave the Mustangs’ offense long fields. His punts provided plenty of time for his unit to get down the field and make a play. We don’t talk about special teams enough. But tonight we are. Great job Michael! – Flack

Opportunities Ahead

The Tigers’ schedule has been a tough slate for five weeks. Rock Springs has a prime opportunity to go 3-0 to finish the remainder of the season with games against Cheyenne South, Laramie and Cheyenne Central.

This team has talent and does have the capability to finish the regular season 4-5. Two of the last three games are at home which is an advantage for Rock Springs.

I think we’ll see some great football these last three weeks from the Tigers so be sure to come catch next week’s home game against Cheyenne South.