Postgame Thoughts: Eagles Soar Against Rebels

MOUNTAIN VIEW – The Lyman Eagles continued their impressive offensive streak, defeating the Rich County Rebels with a commanding 36-13 victory.

Here are some postgame thoughts on the game:

Impressive Offensive Streak

The Lyman Eagles have been on a roll, scoring at an impressive rate in their last three games. After a setback to their arch-rivals, the No. 1 ranked Mountain View Buffalos, the Eagles have bounced back in remarkable fashion. They have now outscored their last three opponents, putting up 38 points in each of their previous two games and 36 points in this week’s game against the Rebels.

Dominance in the Trenches

Lyman’s offensive line and defensive front showcased their dominance in the game. The offensive line demonstrated their prowess in both run blocking and pass protection, allowing for an effective, balanced offensive attack. On the defensive side, the Eagles consistently applied pressure to the opposing quarterback, making it a long night for the Rebels’ offense.

Standout Defensive Performances

The Lyman Eagles saw standout performances from their defensive backs, Kyse Hurdsman and Deavon Schear. Hurdsman managed to secure an interception and almost had another last in the first half. Linebacker Max Gregory continued his fantastic season, currently ranking top three in the state in defensive points.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Today’s game ball goes out to Caleb Smith The right end was a standout player for the Eagles, finishing the game with three catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. He played well on the defensive side of the ball as well and blocked very well for the run as well. Great job Caleb! – Klepper

Lyman Eagle Highlights

Mountain View Buffalos Stay Undefeated

In other Bridger Valley news, the Mountain View Buffalos continued their undefeated season by defeating the Pinedale Wranglers. With this victory, the Buffalos improved to 8-0 on the season and remain a formidable force in high school football.

Looking Ahead

The Lyman Eagles will return to their home turf next week to close out the regular season. They will host the Cokeville Panthers in what looks to be an exciting matchup as they aim to continue their winning streak and secure their spot in the postseason.