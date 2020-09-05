Postgame Thoughts: Forget the Score, Look at the Details

ROCK SPRINGS — If you missed Friday night’s home opener between the Rock Springs Tigers and Thunder Basin Thunderbolts, looking at the score wouldn’t reveal much truth about either team.

The truth is, tonight’s 41-21 loss was determined in the details. From missed assignments defensively to dropped balls, these small errors resulted in a 20-point loss.

When playing against a very good 4A team like Thunder Basin, mistakes cost you points on both sides of the ball and such was the case in this game for Rock Springs. A blocked punt, ineligible receiver penalty, and defensive assignment mishaps are all examples from tonight’s game that resulted in missed opportunities for Rock Springs’ side of the scoreboard.

But despite the list of mistakes, there were plenty of positive takeaways from the Tigers’ second game of the season.

Playing from Behind

Last week at Campbell County, Rock Springs didn’t have to play from behind, holding a comfortable lead throughout the game. During Friday night’s game, the Tigers had the lead for a short period of time, but played from behind the majority of the game.

As strange as it sounds, playing from behind was an important and eye-opening aspect from tonight’s game that did more good than bad.

If there was a word to describe the start of the third quarter for Rock Springs, it would be disastrous. Coming out of halftime, Rock Springs was down by 13 and had a chance to cut the Bolts’ lead to six. The Tigers failed to move the ball to begin the third quarter, ending their drive with a blocked punt, which was then shortly converted into a touchdown for Thunder Basin. Not the way any team trying to get back into a game would hope to perform.

Thunder Basin then extended their lead 34-7 in the third quarter, creating a tough situation for Rock Springs. But the Tigers continued to fight. Instead of laying down and giving up, Rock Springs went on a 14-0 run to cut the Bolt’s lead 34-21 early in the fourth quarter. I’m not sure if everyone would agree with me, but playing from behind to see what your team is made of is valuable insight for the team as a whole. Tonight the Tigers showed a fighting spirit against one of the best teams they’ll face this season. That’s worth something.

Making Plays

Again, Rock Springs had plenty of opportunities, but they failed to execute big plays when they needed them the most. Dropped passes and bad throws hurt the passing game tonight which had the right calls at the right time. Rock Springs has to transform their play-making ability. Instead of making plays when you need them, this team will eventually need to make plays just to make plays.

We saw a flash of that in the third quarter when Isaac Shoenfeld ran in a 66-yard touchdown on a pass from Brock Bider. Head Coach Mark Lenhardt knows his guys need to make plays, and he’ll continue to put them in a position to do so.

On the flip side, defensively the Tigers’ defensive line struggled to get much pressure in the backfield. The battle in the trenches is just as important as any 66-yard touchdown and you can bet Defensive Coordinator Casey Walker knows it.

The road is long and there is still plenty of work to be done for the Tigers. Change doesn’t come quickly and it sure doesn’t come easy. Tonight they learned that lesson while also showing heart out on the field.