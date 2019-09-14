Postgame Thoughts: Missed Opportunities Cost RSHS Game Against Indians

ROCK SPRINGS — Friday night’s matchup between the Rock Springs Tigers and Cheyenne Central Indians came down to the last minute of the game. The Tigers came up short on a fourth down attempt and turned the ball over to Central who ended the game in victory formation. Rock Springs falls to 1-2 on the season in a game that saw many missed opportunities.

If you’ve followed along throughout the season, then you know the rest of this article includes some takeaways from the game.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

​

​

Defensive Line Shows Up Again

Last week the Tigers front did a superb job of controlling the line of scrimmage which helped lead to a 40-7 win over Laramie. Once again the defensive line made plays throughout the night against Cheyenne Central. There aren’t any official statistics available, but the Tigers had multiple sacks and several tackles for loss.

One of those sacks came at a crucial time and in my opinion was the play of the game. Randon Greshem sacked Central’s quarterback on second down with a yard to go for the first down. The nine-yard sack set up a third and long and ultimately gave the Tigers’ offense a chance to go down and win the game. The defensive line was once again the MVP of the game and provided the team a chance to win the game.

Missed Opportunities

This game was all about missed opportunities. Rock Springs threw the ball around quite a bit and scored several times throughout the air. However, when the team watches the film, some hair will be pulled.

There were at least three touchdown passes that were either overthrown or flat out dropped. Rock Springs had wide open opportunities to walk in for six. At the end of the day the little things can cost you the game. Such was the case for the Tigers Friday night.

Other Positives

There was a lot of good that came out of this game. Again, the Tigers proved to be able to overcome adversity and keep fighting. Rock Springs was down 14 early in the game, but fought back and took the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

For the most part the coverage by the secondary was good. But after running around in the second half I think some fatigue had an impact on the Tigers’ secondary which gave up two late touchdowns and a two-point conversion. One of those touchdowns was just simply a great play by Cheyenne Central. This is still a good defense. Fatigue had some influence.

Despite some missed opportunities, Rock Springs’ receivers did an excellent job route running. In fact it was so good that Central had to have set some kind of record for most pass interference calls in a game. The wideouts drew flags and ate up yardage down the field. That’s something to be proud of.

Up Next

Rock Springs’ schedule only gets tougher from here. They now go to Kelly Walsh next Friday and then Cheyenne South the following week. These are two crucial road games for Rock Springs.