Postgame Thoughts: Momentum Shifts With Blowout Win Over South

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Tigers snapped a five game losing streak against the Cheyenne South Bison on Friday night 48-7. It marked the second win of the season, the first win since the opening week.

Rock Springs put all the pieces together in tonight’s victory, scoring on both offense and defense. With the final two weeks of the season, Rock Springs adds another win to the column as they push for the playoffs.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

The Winds Have Shifted

Cheyenne South is far from the best team in 4A football, but don’t let that discredit tonight’s blowout victory for the Tigers.

Rock Springs found their first win in five weeks, which is huge. Wins like this can change the momentum for a young team like the Tigers. The confidence this victory gives Rock Springs can shift the winds as the Tigers sail towards Laramie and Cheyenne Central.

One thing the Tigers have consistently lacked this season are big plays. Tonight, the Tigers were able to capture some huge plays down the field offensively against the Bison. And on the flip side, the defense even made some plays and came up with a scoop and score touchdown off of a fumble.

I’m eager to see where this momentum takes the Tigers heading into their final home game of the regular season against Laramie next week.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 There are multiple Tigers deserving of tonight’s game ball. But tonight’s scoreboard was lit up by none other than Saben Carlsen who posted shy of 200 yards on offense with three touchdowns. Through the air on and on the ground this kid was playing his best tonight. Cheyenne South really had no ability to stop him tonight, especially when he got into open space. Magic was created when the ball was in his hands tonight. – Flack

Cleaning Up Penalties

If there was a negative to take away from this game, it was the Tigers lingering habit of drawing penalties. It’s been a topic of conversation all year long, but the penalties have proven to be an achilles heel for this team this season.

I’m not sure exactly how many penalties the Tigers had, but it probably accounted for more yardage than Cheyenne South’s offense had in total yards tonight.

Needless to say, it was a lot.

It’s quite obvious to point out, but if the Tigers want to be playing their best ball they will need to cut down on the penalties.

See you next week at Tiger Stadium!