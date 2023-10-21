Postgame Thoughts: Seniors Shine in Final Game

GREEN RIVER – It was a sad moment for players and fans when the Green River Wolves fell to the Evanston Red Devils with a final score of 44-20. The seniors played their final game as the Wolves were unable to clinch a playoff berth, but the seniors played well and left it all on the field.

Here are tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Seniors’ Strong Effort

The Wolves seniors have given it their all every year for the last few years. They have had to go through a lot of tough seasons and this one was no exception. They had a great game this week with many of the seniors playing the whole game. Senior Jaxxson Gomez was having a great night but was sadly knocked out of the game after a questionable hit on the sideline. Gomez was ruled out with a concussion and was devastated that he couldn’t finish out the game. This seemed to be the spark that ignited the Wolves.

After Gomez went down, the Wolves went on to outscore the Red Devils in the 4th quarter and post 20 points in a hurry. Senior Axel MacKinnon had a huge game receiving and had some great returns on special teams as well. He ended up with two touchdowns after Gomez went out and gave the Wolves something to hold their head up about finishing out the season.

Elite Seniors Build a Strong Foundation

The seniors have gone through many stages in the last few years that hasn’t yet resulted in wins. They have a good coach in Blaine Christensen this year, but he and his staff haven’t had enough time to implement the culture they have wanted. They had a great head start this year due to the leadership and resiliency of the senior class. Being able to lean on these kids who have been with the team for years helps new head coaches out in trying to build the team to become a more competitive force moving forward. It’s safe to say that Wolves fans, players, and coaches alike will all miss the kids who will be moving on with their lives, but their impact will not be forgotten.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Today’s game ball goes to the seniors. These boys were fun to watch through the year and they were great on and off the field. These young men are going to do great things in their lives, and I can’t wait to see some of them in some of the other sports as the year keeps on moving for them. We will miss you! – Klepper

Thank You Seniors

Axel Mackinnon

Raab Poignee

Jaxxson Gomez

Adrian Ruiz

Christian Lee

Caden Steen

Garrett Smith

Alex Cooley

Roman Escobar

Fran Valenzuela

Dakota Hudson

Alex Hudson