Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Battle but Fall in Final Game

CHEYENNE – The Rock Springs Tigers who made the playoffs for the 9th straight season had their season ended against a tough Cheyenne East team in what was a strong effort from the Tigers. This was the final game of High School football for a lot of tough kids for the Tigers and they left it all on the field as this challenging season came to an end.

Here are tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Starting Strong

The Tigers came into Cheyenne this week with many people thinking it would be over in the first. East and Rock Springs played earlier this year and put up 40 in the first quarter against a team that was in a head coach transition. The Tigers didn’t forget this and came in with something to prove as they took the opening drive of the ball game 16 plays for 80 yards and a touchdown. Rock Springs would be up 7-0 with only 3 minutes left to go in the 1st.

Rock Springs’ defense would then take the field against the #1 offensive unit in the state. Rock Springs would continue their early dominance and recover a fumble off of a bad snap. All momentum was in on the Tiger’s side of the ball.

Unfortunately, this would also put some urgency in the minds of Cheyenne East’s team and they would force a 3rd and 38 after a few costly penalties from the Tigers. Rock Springs would pick up 10 but not enough for the first and would have to punt it back to East. The Thunderbirds would put up 14 but would be stopped on a goal-line stand from the Tigers right before the end of the half and Rock Springs was only down 14-7 moving into the second half.

Cheyenne East Strikes Back

After a great first half from the Tigers, Cheyenne East knew they had to get the ball rolling to make it to the semifinals. Rock Springs is a very experienced team and is only a few years removed from making the state championship.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, East came back with a great effort and went up 42-7 in a hurry.

The Tigers and these seniors didn’t quit though. In the 4th quarter, senior Brycen Coombs would get his team back into the endzone and move the score up to 14 for the Tigers and show the mental toughness of this team which has already been through so much this season.

Leadership

The Seniors for the Tigers had a great year this year on and off the field. They showed the community just how tough this team was not just physically, but mentally. I think we can all learn a little bit from this group of kids who in my opinion will be successful young men as they move on with their lives after High School. Levi Stephens, who was the defensive coordinator, assistant coach, and teacher for the past decade at Rock Springs High School, stepped in for this team during a challenging time and was amazing for these kids.

The combination of these kids and this coach ended up successful with the playoff appearance and was a nice way to cap off the 100th season of Tiger football.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Today’s game ball goes to the seniors. These young men were tremendous leaders and kept the team upright even with all the off-the-field issues this team went through this year. Seniors, I hope you guys keep your heads up and your spirits high as you did all year, and as Brayden Flack would say, don’t forget to smile! We will miss you! – Klepper

Thank You Seniors

Colton Doak

Andre Graves

Brycen Coombs

Michael Faigl

Kael Anderson

Trew Thompson

Josh Sain

Kyle Cahill

Goodness Okere

Michael Langley

Ethan Frady

Pablo Meza

Ranger Elkins

Ethan Saunders