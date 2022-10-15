Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Clinch Playoff Berth With Second Straight Win

ROCK SPRINGS — The 2022 postseason is now a reality after the Rock Springs Tigers knocked off Laramie Friday night 35-13.

Stringing together their second straight win, the Tigers earned a right to play a road playoff game. Rock Springs climbed from a seven point deficit in the first quarter and dominated the remainder of the game.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs arguably played its best game of the season against the Plainsmen. From start to finish, the Tigers put together a strong performance on all sides of the ball.

Specifically, I thought the Tigers pass defense did a tremendous job tonight. Laramie seemed to want to attack horizontally and take advantage of the flat. Rock Springs’ secondary did a good job of keeping the ball in front of them and forcing short gains.

On offense, Rock Springs was able to establish the run game, which set up the passing game. They did a good job taking advantage of Laramie in the flats with their athleticism to get open and chip away at the chains.

Rock Springs played complementary football, which is the type of football you want to be playing this late in the season.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 Kael Anderson is the deserving recipient of tonight’s game ball. When you needed a player to do the dirty work tonight, Anderson was your guy. From a blocked PAT, a recovered onside kick and some important catches and tackles in the game, Anderson got the job done. As the kids say these days, “he’s got that dog in him.” Great job Kael! – Flack

Consistency is Key

It’s the first time of the season the Tigers have strung together back to back wins. With one week remaining in the regular season, it seems like this team is trending upwards.

Consistency is something these Tigers have found over the last two games. Let’s hope that consistent play will continue. If there’s one thing about this team that’s been consistently true, it’s been their effort on the field along with their improvement each week.

Next week’s road game against Cheyenne Central won’t be an easy one, but I truly believe it will be an important one in terms of confidence as they head into the postseason.