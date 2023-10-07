Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Get Back on Track

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers snapped a five game losing streak on Friday night against the winless Cheyenne South Bison 50-3.

With the team back on track, the momentum from this game will be important as the Tigers move on in the final two weeks of the season.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

It’s All About How You Finish

It’s no secret that the last five weeks have been challenging, yet developmental for Rock Springs. But make no mistake, since the beginning of the season this team has shown they have no quit.

Heading into tonight’s game, the opportunity to get themselves on the right path was the obvious goal at hand. Rock Springs got off to a quick start in the first quarter and dominated Cheyenne South through all four quarters and in all phases of the game. Needless to say, there wasn’t a better way to get back on track.

With two games remaining against Laramie and Cheyenne Central, the Tigers have a chance to enter the postseason with momentum on their side. And we all know anything can happen when momentum is on your side.

Tonight’s dominating win over Cheyenne South proved one thing: it’s not about how you start, but all about how you finish.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 The boys up front get tonight’s game ball. Throughout the season the offensive line has faced a lot of adversity and tough competition. Tonight there were open run lanes, great pass protection and everything else you want to see from the front five. It was a great performance from this unit and therefore, we’re handing out a few extra game balls this week. In the final two games of the season I’m expecting tonight’s performance to give this squad a boost of confidence. Enjoy this one tonight! – Flack

One Last Road Game

Rock Springs hasn’t won a road game this season and with Laramie on the schedule as the final road game of the regular season, there’s no better chance to turn around the struggles on the road.

The Tigers were able to establish the run game tonight and that will be a major key for next week’s game against Laramie.

You can catch the livestream and play-by-play broadcast with our friends over at The Radio Network at 6 p.m. next Friday night.