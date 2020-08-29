Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Pick Up Where They Left Off

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Tigers started the season off the right way on Friday night with a 35-6 victory over the Campbell County Camels. Rock Springs picked up where they left off last season, showing they have potential to be a threat in 4A.

Friday night’s matchup between the Tigers and Camels was evidence of improvement for a program continuing to rebuild and shape the future.

Here’s week one’s takeways.

Making Plays at Crucial Moments

The biggest takeaway from Friday night’s game was Rock Springs’ ability to make a play when they needed it the most.

Coming out of halftime, the Tigers struggled offensively within their first few possessions of the second half. Holding penalties in three of their offensive drives to begin the second half halted any momentum they had looking to build the lead.

After a 39-yard touchdown pass by the Camels to cut the Rock Springs lead 21-6, the Tigers offense failed to respond, giving the Camels a chance to score again. With a shift in the momentum of the game, Rock Springs needed a spark. The Tigers found that spark, coming up with a fumble recovery on what appeared to be a promising Campbell County drive.

Shortly thereafter, Brock Bider completed the biggest play of the game, a 68-yard pass to Henry Carrier on third down. The completion set up a five-yard pass from Bider to Cadon Shaklee to extend the lead 28-6.

Rock Springs showed they could respond to a momentum shift in the game and make a play when the team needed it the most. Last year, the team struggled in similar situations, which at times cost them the game.

Tonight was different.

Defense Remains Steady

Perhaps the other most notable takeaway from the Tigers’ opening game of the season was having a stellar defense. Despite the less than desirable start to the third quarter, Rock Springs’ defense continued its trend of playing great defense.

Isaac Shoenfeld had an impressive performance on the defensive line, racking up three sacks on the night. The junior looks to be an anchor for the defensive line who dominated the trenches.

Campbell County struggled to produce much offensively and it was once again a dominant Tigers defense showing up in a big way throughout the night.

More Work to Be Done

Like most teams in week one, there were plenty of mistakes to be had. From unnecessary timeouts to penalties, there’s plenty of errors that will need to be addressed moving forward throughout the season. As Tigers’ Head Coach Mark Lenhardt put it, some of the most important improvements will need to happen from week one to week two.

With all things considered, the Tigers played a solid opening game on the road to start the season.