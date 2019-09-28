Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Run Over Bison, Gain Momentum Heading Into Remaining Matchups

CHEYENNE — Friday night’s victory over the Cheyenne South Bison was nothing less than explosive. Rock Springs scored in every quarter of the game and put up 50 points against the Bison. Even more noteworthy was the goose egg left by the Tigers’ stingy defense which secured the team’s first shutout of the season.

While the win over the Bison was more of a checkup for the Tigers, the win still provided some insight into this Rock Springs football team which plays their next two games at home against Campbell County and Thunder Basin. Without further ado, here’s a few thoughts from Friday night’s game in Cheyenne.

Stampeding the Bison

Rock Springs relied heavily on the run game against South. The Tigers scored six rushing touchdowns as a team and had the best rushing performance of the season.

One of the main concerns for head coach Mark Lenhardt and the backfield before the season began was finding a powerback to utilize in the rotation. However, the team proved tonight against South that their entire backfield has the capability to earn extra yards after the hit. Blaine Richards had a phenomenal night and punished Bison defenders who dared to challenge the running lanes.

In addition, Landon Toth found a handful of scores and showed great vision out of the backfield. Rock Springs can only continue to build upon the run moving forward as the passing game continues to work out kinks.

Execution and Defense

Rock Springs was given many short fields to work with throughout the game. One of the most promising takeaways from this game was the ability the Tigers showed to execute the offense and take advantage of short field position.

Many times those short fields were given by the defense. While there weren’t many forced turnovers, the Tigers were able to capitalize on a muffed kickoff to start the game to go up 7-0 in the opening minutes. The two teams also traded interceptions later on, but points didn’t result from the turnover.

Rock Springs was aggressive and proved why they are one of the toughest defenses in the 4A football. Cheyenne South runs the stingy double-wing offense. (The same offense Rock Springs ran under head coach David Hastings). Each defensive snap seemed to feature white and orange jerseys rallying to the football and making a play. The defense continues to prove itself week in and week out.

Building Momentum Moving Forward

Watching the defense and offense compliment one another was a beautiful sight for any football fan. While the outcome of the game against South was somewhat predictable and expected, the victory for the Tigers carries some important weight with it.

From here on out, the Tigers face the toughest part of their schedule to close out the year. Friday night’s win only builds momentum as the Tigers square off with the likes of Thunderbasin, Cheyenne East and Natrona to close out the year. The game against South and next week’s game against Campbell County are key to fine-tuning the team before taking on the most competitive teams in 4A football.

Momentum is a powerful factor in football and Rock Springs is on the right track as the team moves forward with the second half of the season.