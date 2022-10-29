Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Show Zero Quit in Playoff Loss to Cheyenne East

CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Tigers football season came to an end on Friday night after a hard fought game against second seeded Cheyenne East.

Rock Springs clawed back in the first half after going down 14 to find themselves down 22-17 at the half. However, Cheyenne East made big plays in the second half and kept the Tigers out of the endzone for a final score of 49-24.

Here’s tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Tigers Best Trait Shined

I’ve said it all year and I’m going to say it again tonight in this final post, but the best trait about this young Tiger football team is that they don’t quit.

That showed tonight.

After falling behind 14 points in the first quarter, Rock Springs didn’t lay down or quit. Instead, the Tigers scored, went with a gutsy call on an onside kick and recovered it and then scored again to tie it up.

The Tigers fight continued into the second quarter after giving up another touchdown. Rock Springs drove down the field in the final minutes of the second quarter and managed to kick a field goal to cut the deficit to five as time expired.

In the second half, the momentum swung back to Cheyenne East once again. After going up as much as 25 on the Tigers in the second half, Rock Springs never showed an ounce of quit.

Their best quality showed tonight and it’s something worth noting.

Flack’s Game Ball 🏈 Tonight’s game ball goes out to the Tigers Head Coach Mark Lenhardt and his staff. Throughout this season you could see he believed in his team and trusted them. Especially tonight. The onside kick call was brilliant and swung the momentum back to Rock Springs when most teams would’ve felt defeated. This program is and has been on the right track the last few years. It’s exciting to see what the future holds. Here’s one for coach and the staff! – Flack

Setting the Stage

Despite the final score line, the Tigers didn’t play like a seventh seed. They set the stage for what’s coming next year and that’s exciting.

Week in and week out, I thought this team improved in different aspects throughout the year. Every team faces adversity, but I thought Rock Springs had its moments where they learned from adversity and used it to get better.

An offseason can do a lot and it will be interesting to see the improvements in strength and size this team makes.

We’ll be ready for a show next year!