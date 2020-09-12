Postgame Thoughts: Wolves Show Potential in First Win

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves showed a great deal of potential in their first victory of the season on Friday night. The Wolves hung on to an 8-6 lead, defeating the Buffalo Bison in the second game of the season.

Friday night’s game didn’t light up the scoreboard, but clutch plays on both sides of the ball was enough to capture a two-point victory.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Defense Shows Toughness

Green River’s defense was tough as nails the entire night, showing huge improvement after giving up 28 points in last week’s game against Lander. The Wolves only gave up one touchdown on the opening drive of the game, but kept the Buffalo offense out of the endzone for the remainder of the game.

Up front, the Wolves stuffed the ball and kept ball carriers at bay for the most part. A few big plays were given up, but the toughness and consistency of Green River’s front seven gave the Bison a tough day on the ground.

To compliment the Wolves’ stellar defense, two turnovers padded the defensive stats. One of the biggest plays of the game came in the second half after Buffalo threatened to steal the lead. James King forced a fumble on the one-yard line to prevent the score, while Max Orr fell on and recovered the ball.

The defense made plays when they had to and showed how tough they can be against a good opponent who played in the 2A state championship game last year. All credit for tonight’s win should be given to the Wolves’ defense.

Offense Needs to Turn Sparks into Flames

The Wolves offense showed some improvement. Turnovers in last week’s game against Lander were a concern and a lone interception was the only giveaway Green River had tonight.

Green River’s passing game struggled throughout most of the game, but it proved to be an important part of the drive that resulted in the only touchdown for the Wolves. The spark ignited by some quick passes took the Wolves down to the goal line where they punched it in for six on fourth down. As the team executes plays through the air, it’s a safe bet we’ll see a few more points on the scoreboard in favor of the green and black.

Last year, Green River was one-dimensional on the offensive side of the ball as they struggled to run the ball. Head Coach Kevin Cuthbertson’s offense is set up to be a healthy mix of both run and pass. Green River has the potential to be a dangerous team if they can turn their sparks on offense to flames.