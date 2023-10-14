Postgame Thoughts: Wolves Show Resilience

GREEN RIVER – In a game that saw the Green River Wolves fall to the Star Valley Braves with a final score of 47-6, a deeper look would reveal a valiant effort from the Wolves. Though the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story, the Wolves displayed an impressive performance against the No. 1 ranked team in the state.

Here are tonight’s postgame thoughts.

Offensive Bright Spots

Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Wolves managed to showcase their offensive potential. They accumulated a total of 252 yards on offense, averaging a solid 4.2 yards per play. This performance demonstrated their ability to move the ball effectively against a top-five defensive unit in the state.

The Wolves displayed versatility with a balanced offense. They gained 131 yards on the ground and 90 yards through the air, proving they could effectively mix run and pass plays to keep the defense on its toes.

Physicality on Display

The Wolves showed their physicality in this game, going toe-to-toe with one of the state’s most physical teams. Players like Jaxxson Gomez and James Herwaldt ran with a determination to make contact and often pushed defenders back when tackled. Their aggressive playstyle left an impression on the field.

The Wolves’ linebacking core was a standout unit, displaying remarkable speed and tenacity in pursuing the football. Their ability to rally to the ball showed their commitment to the game.

The offensive line played some of their best football this week as well. They held up against a lot of blitzes from the Braves and paved the way for the backs in the run game.

Facing Adversity

This game marked the Wolves’ second encounter with the No. 1 ranked team in just three weeks, highlighting the challenging nature of their schedule. Nevertheless, they continue to show their resilience and determination on the field.

Klepper’s Game Ball 🏈 Today’s game ball goes to James Herwaldt James had a great game offensively and defensively He finished the game with the team lead 51 yards rushing on 8 carries He also had 6 tackles on defense with one tackle for loss and the Wolves’ only sack. Check out his sack in the video below! Nice job James! – Klepper

Looking Ahead

The Green River Wolves will regroup and prepare for their next challenge as they host Evanston for a Thursday Night game. This will also be a special evening as they celebrate Senior Night, recognizing the contributions of their senior players to the team. The Wolves remain determined to finish the season strong despite the tough competition they’ve faced.