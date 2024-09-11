Potential Threat to RS Junior High Was a Miscommunication

ROCK SPRINGS — A potential threat to Rock Springs Junior High was deemed a miscommunication by Rock Springs law enforcement.

At around 8:12 a.m., RSJH was made aware of a potential threat and the situation was investigated by RSPD and the school. They sent out communication to the RSJH community to keep everyone informed as the investigation took place. There was an increased law enforcement presence at the school as they investigated the matter.

At around 9 a.m., Sweetwater County School District No. 1 released further information on its Facebook page stating that the investigation found that the origin of the incident started Tuesday with students discussing current events from around the nation that have occurred in our public schools, and that conversation was overheard and shared inaccurately.

SCSD No. 1 said that information was shared in the manner that it was this morning in an effort to keep everyone informed.