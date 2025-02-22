Potholes Worsen on Flaming Gorge Way, Will be Addressed by WYDOT

A semi truck drives along Flaming Gorge Way Friday afternoon. Damage to the road surface has been noticed following its use to reroute traffic from Interstate 80, with WYDOT crews expected to address potholes next week. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER –– The City of Green River has patched up portions of Falming Gorge Way following the street being used as a detour for Interstate 80 traffic, with more work to be done by WYDOT next week.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation was forced to use Flaming Gorge Way as an alternate route around the tunnels after the fatal crash and fire in the westbound tunnel last week. Traffic returned to the interstate Thursday, with the eastbound tunnel being used to route traffic heading east and west.

Steve Core, the communications administrator for the City of Green River, said Flaming Gorge Way did see damage from the increased traffic and streets crews have filled potholes as a temporary measure until more through repairs can be made. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow said potholes normally worsen as warmer temperatures melt ice and snow that accumulates on the road, but that added traffic, and heavier vehicles have worsened existing road damage. He said WYDOT plans to be in Green River next week to address the potholes.

“We’ve been watching it,” Westenskow said about the damage to Flaming Gorge Way.

Westenskow said daily vehicle counts along Flaming Gorge Way were up more than 20,000 vehicles while traffic was detoured through Green River.

Westenskow said the lower 20 mph speed limit will remain for now. He said the city will revert to the 30 mph limit, but wants to wait for traffic to completely return to normal. There are still some drivers utilizing Green River to avoid congestion at the eastbound I-80 tunnel. Westenskow said the city is grateful for WYDOT’s work in addressing transportation issues and working with the city.

“We appreciate WYDOT, they’re trying,” Westenskow said. “It’s a kind of shared stewardship in town, it’s their road and we try to make sure it’s passable. We’re just trying to work together on that and see what the next steps are going to hold for us.”

During his visit to Green River last week, Gov. Mark Gordon said he would ensure the state would have Mineral Royalties Grants available to help the situation. Stephanie Harsha, the public information specialist for WYDOT District 3, said the department doesn’t have plans for Flaming Gorge Way in its current transportation improvement plan, but said the plan is a living document and WYDOT will look closer at road in the coming weeks.