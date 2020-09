GREEN RIVER — Amanda Potts and Mark Baker are proud to announce their marriage which took place on September 7, 2020 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

Potts and Baker were joined by family and friends.

They will be celebrating their marriage in Green River on September 26, and encourage friends to join.

