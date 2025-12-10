Power of the Purse Handed Over to YWCA

ROCK SPRINGS — The Power of the Purse will benefit the YWCA in 2026 after the event’s organizer and founder announced she is handing it to the organization.

The event will take place May 2, 2026, with tickets going on sale in February.

“There are moments in life when a calling becomes so strong, so natural, that you simply follow it.” Kolbi McKenzie, the founder of the event said. “Power of the Purse was one of those callings for me. It was something I felt deeply, soulfully compelled to create – a way to lift women, children, and families who found themselves in moments of need.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The fundraising event has been a part of Sweetwater County for the past 10 years and has supported a variety of causes. Most recently, the fundraiser raised funds for VIRS Respite Care. Organizers have also worked with the Health Occupation Careers Academy at Rock Springs High School to help run the event while supporting HOCA’s backpack program.

The YWCA recently ended its long-running Bowls of Caring event earlier this year, opting to pass that fundraiser to another group, which allowed the YWCA to examine how well the Power of the Purse would fit with the YWCA’s message and goals. The YWCA says the event focuses on empowering women and raising resources for programs through a “fashion meets philanthropy” philosophy. The organization also said it will continue working with HOCA and the RSHS Academy of Public Service to organize and host the event.

“As someone who believes deeply in the work YWCA does, I want our community to feel assured that Power of the Purse is in good hands.” YWCA Board Member Jessica Evans said. “The funds raised will directly support residents across Sweetwater County and those who rely on us for resources, safety, and empowerment. This event has always been about lifting others up, and I’m honored to help carry that purpose forward.”