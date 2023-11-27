Power Outage Impacts 90 Customers in Green River Monday Morning

GREEN RIVER — Over 90 households were left without power this cold Monday morning as a power outage hit a section of Green River.

Rocky Mountain Power confirmed the outage to a customer, stating that it was caused by damaged equipment. The outage was in the area of Maryland Drive and other state streets just north of West Teton Drive.

The power outage lasted from the early hours of the morning through around 9 a.m. before it was fully restored.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

To check for local outages or report an outage, visit Rocky Mountain Power’s website. SweetwaterNOW reached out to Rocky Mountain Power for further information but did not hear back as of publishing time.