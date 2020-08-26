Power Outage Planned in Green River Starting Thursday Night

GREEN RIVER — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is informing over 1,000 customers in Green River that the power will be shutoff late Thursday night. The company says the outage is needed to install a mobile substation.

Some of the locations mentioned by the company include Flaming Gorge Way, Railroad Avenue, 2nd 3rd North, 1st West, Virginia Circle, Sunset, Blake Street, Wild Horse Canyon, 8th West and many more. The company stated the outage will be from 11 pm Thursday night to 2 am Friday morning.

RMP said homeowners who have a listed phone number have been called by the company informing them of this emergency interruption. If you have questions, call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070. The job number is 17243953.