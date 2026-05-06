Power Outages Impact Thousands in Rock Springs

Rocky Mountain Power crews at the Loaf N' Jug on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs work to restore power following a pole fire Tuesday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Two power outages took place in Rock Springs Tuesday, impacting more than 2,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers.

An outage took place Tuesday afternoon when a power pole at the Loaf N’ Jug at 1310 Dewar Drive caught fire, impacting 1,070 customers. Jonathan Whitesides, a spokesperson for RMP, said the initial report was made at 3:12 p.m., with crews going to work on the issue at 3:30 p.m. after the fire was extinguished. Whitesides said power was restored shortly by about 4:20 p.m.

Whitesides said the cause of the fire is undetermined and could be a result of parts degrading to a point resulting in the fire. He said RMP deals with a handful of pole fires every month and causes can range from weather and wind to internal wear and tear. He also said the poles are designed to smolder if they do ignite, preventing fires from spreading from the poles

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Whitesides said the earlier outage in Rock Springs, impacting 1,400 customers, occurred Tuesday morning when heavy snow resulted in a downed powerline.