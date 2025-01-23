Power Restored at Western, Campus Opens Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS –– It will be business as usual at Western Wyoming Community College Thursday morning after workers cut a powerline and caused a partial power outage at the Rock Springs campus Wednesday.

The college said a powerline was severed by contractors working on the exterior of the campus. The college’s administrators decided to close the Rock Springs campus due to the loss of heating, canceling in-person classes and closing college offices. Operations at the Green River campus were not impacted.

Power was restored as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Systems were rebooted with the exception of the children’s center and aquatics center. Regular operations resume Thursday.