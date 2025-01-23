Power Restored at Western, Campus Opens Thursday

Power Restored at Western, Campus Opens Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS –– It will be business as usual at Western Wyoming Community College Thursday morning after workers cut a powerline and caused a partial power outage at the Rock Springs campus Wednesday.

The college said a powerline was severed by contractors working on the exterior of the campus. The college’s administrators decided to close the Rock Springs campus due to the loss of heating, canceling in-person classes and closing college offices. Operations at the Green River campus were not impacted.

Power was restored as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Systems were rebooted with the exception of the children’s center and aquatics center. Regular operations resume Thursday.

