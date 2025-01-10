PowerSchool Data Breach Reported at SCSD No. 1, Student Information May Have Been Impacted

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is reporting a data breach occurred with PowerSchool, with data taken from PowerSchool that includes contact information, as well as social security numbers and medical information.

According to an email sent to parents through ParentSquare, the district’s leadership was informed of a breach into PowerSchool SIS customer data, which involved information taken belonging to district families and teachers.

“PowerSchool informed us that the taken data primarily includes parent and student contact information with data elements such as name and address information,” the email, sent by Stephanie Tolman, the district’s chief information officer, said.

PowerSchool determined that information such as social security numbers and medical information was taken during the breach. The district is working to determine if identifiable information belonging to students was included in data that was taken.

“Protecting our students is something we take seriously. With PowerSchool’s help, more information and resources (including credit monitoring or identity protection services if applicable) will be provided to you as it becomes available.”

SweetwaterNOW will follow up as more information is available.