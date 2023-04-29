Pre-Applications Now Being Accepted for Land and Water Conservation Grant

CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources is now accepting pre-applications for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant. Since its inception, the program has funded more than 950 projects statewide at a little over 44 million dollars.

There is a new procedure this year, pre-applications are now due by July 1, 2023. Site inspections will occur in late summer or early fall prior to the application date. Applicants are asked to participate in the site inspection so projects can be thoroughly explained.

Applicants must be a municipality, county, school district or recreation district. The LWCF is a matching grant program based upon a 50 percent reimbursement of the project’s total cost. Only costs for the development and/or acquisition of public outdoor recreation lands and facilities are eligible for assistance. LWCF funded project sites are maintained for public outdoor recreation for perpetuity. Full application deadline is November 30, 2023.

Application materials and guidance are available here.

For additional information please contact Grants Specialist Janet Jares at janet.jares1@wyo.gov or Grants Manager Louisa Lopez at louisa.lopez@wyo.gov.