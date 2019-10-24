Pre-Register for the Genesis Alkali Maintenance Job Fair

Necessary Pre-Qualifications

1. Formal maintenance training—either an associate’s degree or approved certification in mechanical maintenance or welding discipline from an accredited technical school, college or university, OR a journeyman’s license in the iron works, millwright or mechanics disciplines OR a mechanical, electrical or equivalent engineering degree from an accredited college or university.

2. At least one year of verifiable work experience in maintenance in a mining, chemical processing or manufacturing environment.

3. Ability to do shift work, any of 7 days per week. Genesis Alkali is a continuous operation, running 24/7. All maintenance roles require the ability to do shift work.