Pre-Register for the Genesis Alkali Maintenance Job Fair

Are you or someone you know looking for a job with a reputable, thriving company?
Genesis Alkali and Wyoming Workforce Services invite you to attend the Genesis Alkali Maintenance Career Information Sessions on Tuesday, November 26th.
Start an exciting new career in Surface or Underground Maintenance working for a Sweetwater County staple.
When
Tuesday, November 26th
9:30-11:30 & 4:30-6:30
Where
Wyoming Workforce Services
2451 Foothill Blvd. (In White Mountain Mall)
📞 Call (307) 382-2747 to pre-register today!
*All applicants must pre-register before 11/26/19
**All positions require passing a background check, pre-placement medical examination and a drug screen.
Openings
- Maintenance Mechanic
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Area Maintenance Manager
- Maintenance Planner/Scheduler
- Electrical Maintenance Engineer
- Mechanical Reliability Engineer
Necessary Pre-Qualifications
1. Formal maintenance training—either an associate’s degree or approved certification in mechanical maintenance or welding discipline from an accredited technical school, college or university, OR a journeyman’s license in the iron works, millwright or mechanics disciplines OR a mechanical, electrical or equivalent engineering degree from an accredited college or university.
2. At least one year of verifiable work experience in maintenance in a mining, chemical processing or manufacturing environment.
3. Ability to do shift work, any of 7 days per week. Genesis Alkali is a continuous operation, running 24/7. All maintenance roles require the ability to do shift work.
About Genesis Alkali
Genesis Alkali is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, offering a secure, reliable and diverse range of high-quality product choices. Alkali mines and processes trona ore and manufactures soda ash that is used in the production of glass, detergents, chemical manufacturing, pulp and paper production, and water treatment.
It also produces sodium bicarbonate and other chemical compounds used in common industrial, agricultural, and household applications. Our main Alkali operations are in Green River, Wyoming, home of the world’s largest trona ore deposit, with a corporate office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Genesis Alkali, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Energy, L.P., (NYSE: GEL). Genesis Energy is a growth-oriented master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Through four divisions: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation, we provide an integrated suite of services to refineries, oil producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises.
Why Join Genesis?
- Highly competitive salary commensurate with experience
- Medical, Dental, Life & Disability Insurance, Vision, Flexible Spending (Medical and Dependent Care) and Health Savings Accounts, and Pre-paid Legal, beginning first day of employment; company funds a portion of HSA
- 401(k) Savings and Investment Plan – Company makes Safe Harbor matching contributions (fully vested) of 100% up to the first 5% of eligible pay you contribute; additionally, Company makes discretionary contributions (three year vesting) of 5% of eligible pay, for a total of 10% Company contributions
- Tuition reimbursement program covering 100% of approved courses based on academic performance.
