Premiere of ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ Set for March 15 at Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS – “Have you ever tried to climb into a squad car in handcuffs and a petticoat?” asks the title character in “A Sissy in Wyoming.”

The Starling Company will present the world premiere of the play based on the remarkable life of Wyoming veteran, educator, activist, and gender nonconforming pioneer Larry “Sissy” Goodwin. The production’s Equality State roots run deep as it was written by playwright Gregory Hinton, a Wyoming son. This award winning one-actor show will debut at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs.

Born to oilfield origins, Sissy’s passions took him all around the world, though he always returned home to Wyoming. In his early years, Goodwin labored to be a masculine, bronc-riding cowboy, but this was to hide his preference for feminine clothing. He eventually came out as a proud heterosexual male whose outfits tended toward the frilly side, which caused challenges for himself and his family. It’s not easy to be a gender identity ambassador. “A Sissy in Wyoming” follows his journey of self-discovery, persecution, advocacy, and acceptance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Performances are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. March 15 and 16 and 2 p.m. on March 16 and 17.

The Starling Company will offer the production to the public at no cost for admission. This is possible through special grant funding from the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) and sponsorships from both Enroll Wyoming and Wyoming Equality. Patrons are encouraged to RSVP for the show at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=228339.

All performances will be immediately followed by The Starling Company’s signature live talkbacks. They provide an opportunity for audiences to ask questions and learn more about the script and its subjects, the cast, the creative team, and the process. Special guests in attendance will include the playwright, Hinton, as well as Vickie Goodwin, Sissy’s wife. Each talkback will be moderated by a new guest speaker, who will be announced in the week leading up to the performances.

The title — and only — role of Sissy is played by Cory Schaeperkoetter. He is a local theatre, cosplay, and drag artist, and one half of the owner/operator team for The Horizon Theater.

“This show has been life changing,“ Cory said. “I have been scared of not conforming to social norms and expectations myself. I’ve feared judgement. This show has helped me break that fear. We are not bound by what society expects of us. We are free to be whoever we wish to be.”

The production team also includes Director Kenny Starling McCormack, Assistant Director Caleb Smith, Stage Manager Julia Eaton, Costume Direction by Ivy Kropf, Set Coordination by Travis Garcia, and Sound Tech Jerad Leisch.

Nominated by the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center, “A Sissy in Wyoming” and Hinton are the recipients of the Diversity Award from The Society of American Archivists and the Award of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History, as well as placing first in the fine arts category at the Wyoming Historical Society.