Presentation Introduces Junior High Students to Legal System

Supervising Attorney of the Rock Springs Public Defender's Office, D. Rick Helson, speaks about a Wyoming Supreme Court case during the "You be the Judge" presentation at Rock Springs Junior High School Monday. Sweetwater County Daniel Erramouspe takes notes as he prepares a rebuttal. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Junior High School students were able to witness legal arguments involving a real Wyoming Supreme Court case last week.

Local judges and attorneys hosted a “You be the Judge” presentation at the junior high school last Monday, with Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe and Supervising Attorney of the Rock Springs Public Defender’s Office D. Rick Helson arguing a previous Wyoming Supreme Court case involving a Cheyenne man who was arrested by police after they entered to his home while he spoke to then from behind his open door. He was charged with inference with a peace officer after fighting back when officers entered his home to make the arrest.

The two argued before a panel of five supreme court justices, played by District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson, Municipal Court Judges Scott Nelson and Jason Petri, Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer, and Circuit Court Magistrate Ed Newell.

Following the legal arguments presented by Helson and Erramouspe, the justices asked the two questions about their interpretations of the situation, then later opened questions to students. The students later voted which side they agreed with, with almost all of the students agreeing that police had illegally entered the home to make the arrest.

Following that vote, the participants introduced themselves and explained their roles in the judicial system, then opened questions to students about their jobs and the legal system.

One of the questions asked was how the public defender’s office can defend someone who is guilty of a crime.

Helson said a person isn’t guilty when they’re arrested or when they’re appearing court, highlighting the principle that a person is considered innocent of a crime until they’re proven guilty or admit guilt in court. He said his office’s goal is to seek the best outcome for their clients regardless of the charges or evidence against them. Additionally, he views the role of the public defender’s office as one of the checks and balances against the prosecutorial powers of a county attorney’s office, ensuring the prosecutors don’t abuse their powers.

Another question posed involved charging a minor as an adult for a crime, highlighting a recent incident in Natrona County involving the fatal stabbing of a teenager and the two teens charged as adults in the case, both of whom face the possibility of going to prison for the rest of their lives if they’re convicted. Erramouspe said minors can be charged as adults, but that only happens with serious and violent crimes.

“There’s nothing worse than a first-degree murder,” he said.