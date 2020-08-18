President Donald Trump Flags Burned in Greybull

GREYBULL — According to the Greybull Police Department, officers are currently investigating an arson case where President Donald Trump support flags were burned.

The department posted on its Facebook page that they are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in setting fires to flags that support President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The arson took place on the north end of Greybull around 3rd street.

The department is requesting that the public stay vigilant and if you have any information or see anything suspicious to contact the police department immediately.