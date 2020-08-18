#Election2020 Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020

President Donald Trump Flags Burned in Greybull

President Donald Trump Flags Burned in Greybull

GREYBULL — According to the Greybull Police Department, officers are currently investigating an arson case where President Donald Trump support flags were burned.

The department posted on its Facebook page that they are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in setting fires to flags that support President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The arson took place on the north end of Greybull around 3rd street.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The department is requesting that the public stay vigilant and if you have any information or see anything suspicious to contact the police department immediately.

The Greybull Police Department is currently investigating a case of arson. Suspect(s) are setting fires to flags that…

Posted by Greybull Police Department on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Related Articles

Coronavirus-Related Death in Fremont County Increases State Total

Coronavirus-Related Death in Fremont County Increases State Total

YWCA Students and Staff in Quarantine Due to Positive COVID-19 Case at Childcare Center

YWCA Students and Staff in Quarantine Due to Positive COVID-19 Case at Childcare Center

Commissioners Pause Lagoon Drive Project for Now; To Reconsider Funding Options

Commissioners Pause Lagoon Drive Project for Now; To Reconsider Funding Options

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 18

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 18