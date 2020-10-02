#BugleBattle Friday, Oct 02, 2020

President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump holds up a newly signed House Joint Resolution 321 on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House. Also shown is First Lady Melania Trump and Ms. Ivanka Trump. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON D.C. — According to a memorandum from United States President Donald Trump’s physician, the President and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The memorandum dated October 1, 2020, is from Sean P. Conley, physician to the President Commander, U.S. Navy.

The memo states:

“I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

