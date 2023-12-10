Preview: Broncos Take on Chargers

DENVER – In week 14 of the NFL season, the Denver Broncos will be taking on the Chargers. This will be the second home game out of the three in a row they have before hosting the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.

The last game the Broncos and Chargers played was the final week of the 2022-2023 season where the Broncos defeated the Chargers 31-28.

Last week, the Broncos went down to Houston to take on the Texans who would end up snapping the Broncos five game-win streak with a 22-17 final score. This week the Broncos will hope to turn things around against their AFC West rivals.

The Chargers are 5-7 on the season and are coming off a 6-0 win last week over the Patriots. The matchup this week will be the first of two between the Broncos and Chargers this year. They will meet again in week 17 on New Year’s Eve.

The Broncos are currently out of the playoff picture sitting at 6-6 but have a chance to still make the wild card or even win their own decision. The Kansas City Cheifs are currently at the top of their division with an 8-4 record but have to face the Buffalo Bills and former Wyoming Cowboy, Josh Allen, this week. If the Chiefs were to lose and the Broncos win against the Chargers who are also in their division, then they would be in a good position to set themselves up for a home playoff game.

The game will be broadcast on the radio with TRN Media on 92.1 KFRZ in Sweetwater County and 104.3 KFZE in Sublette County.