Preview: Broncos to Face Lions on Saturday Night

Courtesy of denverbroncos.com

DENVER – The Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions will face off this Saturday for the first Saturday Night Football game of the season heading into week 15. The Broncos are still fighting for a playoff spot, with all AFC teams still in the hunt excluding the 3-10 Patriots.

The Broncos are currently sitting ninth in the AFC at 7-6. They have the same record as the Steelers, Colts, Texans, Bengals, and Bills. If they were to win, they could jump into seventh place if other teams drop their matchups this week. The Steelers and Colts play each other this week. Pittsburgh currently has the sixth seed while the Colts have the seventh.

The Broncos are currently coming off a 24-7 victory over the Chargers. They have now won six of their last seven games after starting the season 1-5.

