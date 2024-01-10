Preview: Green River and Rock Springs Swimming and Diving Teams Head to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – The Green River and Rock Springs Swimming and Diving teams head to Cheyenne for two events Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Green River participates in the Cheyenne East Dual against East and Campbell County. Rock Springs will face South and Douglas in the Cheyenne South Dual.

On Saturday, both teams will participate in the Cheyenne Invitational at East High School along with Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Sheridan, and Thunder Basin.

Last week, the two teams had a combined 27 top-five finishes throughout the 12 events of the Evanston Invite. Rock Springs finished in second with 279 team points, behind Evanston with 336. Green River finished third with 243. Check out more on how both teams did here.