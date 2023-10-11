Preview: Green River and Rock Springs Volleyball Oct. 12-14th

SWEETWATER COUNTY – We have four conference volleyball matches for the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers this week. Rock Springs will be on the road for two matches over the next few days while Green River will have one at home and another on the road.

Rock Springs

Overall Record- 8-17

Conference Record- 1-2

This week the Lady Tigers have two road games that will count against their conference record.

They will first head up to Riverton Thursday to take on the Lady Wolverines. Riverton defeated Green River last week 3-1. They will then go to Cody on Saturday to take on the No. 3 Fillies. Cody also defeated Green River 3-0 last week.

Green River

Overall Record- 9-12

Conference Record- 1-2

Green River will only have two matches this week. They will hit the road to face the Evanston Lady Red Devils Thursday. On Saturday, the Lady Wolves hosts Jackson who edged out Rock Springs 3-2 last week.