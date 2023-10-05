Preview: Green River and Rock Springs Volleyball Oct. 6-7th

SWEETWATER COUNTY – We have four volleyball matches for the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers this week. Rock Springs will host two teams over the next few days while Green River will be on the road.

Rock Springs

Overall Record- 8-15

Conference Record- 1-2

This week the Lady Tigers have two home games that will not count on their conference record. More importantly, Friday night is Senior Night for the team. Rock Springs has five seniors this year. They will be taking on a strong Star Valley team that is 21-5. This will be their first match against each other this year. The match times are 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., with the varsity match starting at 6 p.m.

The Saturday match will be against Jackson. The match times will be 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon, with the varsity match at noon. This will be their first time facing Jackson Hole this year as well. So far this year, Jackson has a 10-11 record.

Green River

Overall Record- 9-10

Conference Record- 1-2

Green River already had some action this week. They played the Mountain View Lady Buffalos Thursday and lost 0-3. The Lady Wolves have two away games. On Friday they will be heading up to Riverton to play the 11-11 Lady Wolverines. After they play in Riverton, Green River will then travel to Cody to play the 15-2 Fillies.