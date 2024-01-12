Preview: Rock Springs and Green River Travel for Basketball This Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Tigers and Lady Wolves are scheduled to compete in their first conference games of the year this Saturday. Rock Springs girls and boys basketball teams face Laramie Saturday with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. The Green River Lady Wolves head to Cheyenne to face No. 5 Central at 2:30 p.m.

Last week, the Tigers went 0-4 at the James Johnson Winter Showcase in Cheyenne. The Lady Tigers went 1-3 defeating Natrona County. The Lady Wolves went 1-3 at the same tournament with a 41-14 win against Cheyenne South. You can see more on both teams’ performances during the tournament here.

On the season, the Tigers are 3-8 and the Lady Tigers are 1-9. The Lady Wolves are 4-6 on the season

The Rock Springs games Saturday will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, you can listen on 97.9 KZWB. Games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.